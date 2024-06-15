‘Toofani’ Nabila

She earned immense popularity after portraying Hridi in the much-acclaimed film "Aynabaji", in 2016. Masuma Rahman Nabila is now set to grace the screens after a long time, with Raihan Rafi's film "Toofan" where the actress has paired up with Shakib Khan, for the first time. She also shared the screen with Chanchal Chowdhury in this project, who was her debut film co-actor.

Her career began with the television show "Ebong Class Er Baire" which earned her popularity as an anchor in 2006. She has since been seen in several television and OTT projects.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed. Makeover partner: Red Beauty Studio & Salon

"The amount of love people poured into 'Aynabaji' boosted my confidence. At that time, I thought I would take up more big-screen projects soon. Although I was getting offers for films, it always made me wonder if I could beat my previous performance. I even discussed with Amitabh Reza about a few of such offered projects, and he suggested that I should continue working because this is the only way to remain in the minds of the audience," said Nabila.

In the midst of all this, she got married in 2018. Besides anchoring and acting in small-screen projects, Nabila was away from the silver screen. During the pandemic, she became a mother. "Sometimes I feel the break was quite long, I shouldn't have been too selective! Now that I am returning with 'Toofan', I feel great, I am hopeful for the project," she expressed.

Nabila shared that getting affiliated with the project took place very casually. "After the announcement of 'Toofan', there was a programme, where I was invited, and during that event, I met Rafi, and he invited me to his office. I was getting the vibe that he might talk about this project. The next day I went to his office, and I was impressed with the script, and this is how it all happened," she affirmed.

For 18 years, Nabila has been consistently hosting different programmes and acting occasionally. When introducing herself, which persona does she prefer the most? She remarked, "I love to remain in front of the camera, be it hosting or acting."

According to Nabila, anchors who turn to acting face some challenges. "During the shoot, Rafi remarked that there is a common concept that anchors, being very 'prim and proper,' are not flexible enough in acting. Even though I agreed to this, if I look back at my first film, I find myself stiff and I can see the persona of an anchor in that character too. However, with time, everyone improves and some notable examples prove anchors can be good actors as well!"

Working with the industry's superstar Shakib Khan, Nabila conveyed that her experience was amazing. "I never wanted to take the pressure of working with a 'megastar' or a 'superstar', because that would hamper my performance. As a co-actor, Shakib Khan is brilliant and very cooperative, and he definitely has an aura that can attract anybody. Additionally, he is quite friendly and has a great sense of humour."

Apart from releasing the film in Eid, Nabila is already making preparations for the festival. "I am a very homely person, and I like to cook. So, I will be doing the promotions of the film, spending the day with my family, and making delicious food for everyone. I hope the audience will enjoy our film this Eid festival with their friends and family."