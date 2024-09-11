‘The Paper’, sequel to ‘The Office’, confirms new cast members

Peacock has unveiled additional cast members for its upcoming series, reportedly called "The Paper", which takes place in the same universe as "The Office". The show follows the challenges faced by a group of reporters at a struggling newspaper, with five of the cast members already confirmed.

According to TVLine, three additional actors have joined the cast of Peacock's upcoming series, including Melvin Gregg ("Snowfall", "Nine Perfect Strangers"), Chelsea Frei ("The Moodys", "The Cleaning Lady"), and Ramona Young ("Legends of Tomorrow", "Never Have I Ever").

Prior announcements revealed that Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore would also play leading roles in the show.

Photo: Collected

Lisa Katz, president of Scripted Content at NBCU Entertainment, expressed excitement about the upcoming series, stating, "Over a decade has passed since 'The Office' concluded on NBC, yet the iconic sitcom keeps attracting new audiences, especially on Peacock."

"With Universal Television backing the project and the talented team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman at the helm, this new series brings a fresh ensemble of characters in an exciting new setting—a daily newspaper that introduces plenty of opportunities for humour," she added.

The new series is the brainchild of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, who will also serve as executive producers. Joining them as executive producers are Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the masterminds behind the original UK version that inspired the American adaptation.

Additionally, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas are on board as executive producers.

The new series has been confirmed to exist within "The Office" universe, though there's no word yet on whether any original cast members will make an appearance. While cameos are a possibility given the shared world, Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott, has hinted that he's unlikely to return.

However, some cast members, like Rainn Wilson, who portrayed Dwight Schrute, have expressed more openness to the idea of making a cameo appearance.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Rainn Wilson shared his thoughts on a potential return as Dwight Schrute, stating, "I'm not sure how Dwight would make the leap from Scranton to the Midwest where they're filming, but if Greg (Daniels) asks me, I'd be more than happy to be involved."

Wilson expressed some disappointment about the new series moving away from Scranton, adding, "I get why they're shifting locations, but I always felt there should be multiple spinoffs, like the "Law & Order" franchise. We could have several workplace documentaries, but all set in the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Lackawanna County area."

As of now, "The Paper" doesn't yet have a premiere date.