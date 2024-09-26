Amazon’s 'Robocop' series edges closer to production

A new "Robocop" series seems increasingly likely to materialise on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has secured two prominent producers for the upcoming serialised adaptation of the iconic sci-fi action saga.

James Wan, known for his work on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," along with his production company Atomic Monster, will serve as executive producer, joined by Michael Clear and Rob Hackett.

Additionally, Peter Ocko, recognised for his contributions to "Lodge 49" and "The Office," has joined the team as both executive producer and showrunner. The series will be developed internally by Amazon MGM Studios.

The synopsis hints that the upcoming "Robocop" series will stay closely aligned with its original concept. The premise centres on a powerful technological company partnering with the local police force to create a high-tech enforcer capable of addressing a surge in crime—a hybrid of man and machine.

The original 1987 "Robocop," directed by Paul Verhoeven, was a visionary sci-fi drama where a large corporation takes over the city's law enforcement by transforming a critically wounded officer into a cyborg.

Set against the backdrop of a dystopian Detroit, the film's themes remain strikingly relevant today. Given the modern dynamics of corporate influence and law enforcement, this reboot could easily be set in the present and take place in any major city.

"Robocop" has previously sparked two sequels, a 2014 reboot, and four brief TV adaptations—many of which were surprisingly targeted at a younger audience.

The character is just one of the numerous iconic film and TV properties that Amazon acquired through its $8.5 billion purchase of MGM in 2022. Other major titles in the portfolio include "Silence of the Lambs," the James Bond series, "The Handmaid's Tale," and "Legally Blonde."

"Legally Blonde" is set to receive its own prequel series on the platform, as revealed by original star Reese Witherspoon during Amazon's upfront event earlier in 2024.

Regarding the creative team behind "Robocop," Peter Ocko is represented by Jackoway Austen and Management, while James Wan is represented by CAA, Stacey Testro International, and Myman Greenspan.