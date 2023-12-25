The film industry in 2023: Maintaining the momentum

2023 was a hopeful year for cinema. After a prolonged period of near-empty halls, people started to attend screenings last year.

The trend continued as cinema culture thrived with discussions and opinions, making it a successful year for the film industry. Apart from festivals, audiences flocked to theaters more than before. The year saw the release of 51 Dhallywood films, with some achieving commercial success where some failed as well.

Overall the industry could keep up the momentum that started with last year's rejuvenation of films.

Most talked-about film actors:

The most talked-about film of 2023 was "Priyotoma", directed by Himel Ashraf, starring Shakib Khan. The film topped charts, and Shakib Khan, following its success, has set his remuneration to Tk 1 crore, making him one of the most liked and discussed actors of this year.

"Priyotoma" generated around Tk 40 crores in ticket sales, according to information from the distribution company. Through this film, Shakib Khan has contributed to the demand for multiplexes. Additionally, viewers have shown a strong liking for another film, "Leader: Ami E Bangladesh", directed by Topu Khan.

Meanwhile, Arifin Shuvoo has received acclaim for his performance in the biopic of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" was directed by legendary Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

The film achieved a record release both nationally and internationally, hitting theaters in Bangladesh on October 13. Before its national release, the film had its premiere at the Business Branch of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

Arifin Shuvoo also starred in another film this year, titled "Black War: Mission Extreme 2", where his acting and action sequences impressed the audience.

This year, Afran Nisho had his debut in the film directed by Raihan Rafi, titled "Surongo". Released during the Eid-ul-Azha, the film received attention and commercial success. "Surongo" has marked a significant achievement for Nisho as the lead actor in the world of cinema.

Female leads of the year:

Shobnom Bubly has been at the forefront of discussion for her roles in several films over the past few years. This year, she earned critical acclaim for her performances in films like Topu Khan's "Leader: Ami E Bangladesh" and "Prohelika" directed by Chayanika Choudhury, "Local" directed by Saif Chandan, and "Casino" directed by Saikat Nasir. In these films, she portrayed diverse characters and received praise for her acting.

On the other hand, Nusrat Imrose Tisha gained acclaim for her role as Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib in the film "Mujib: The Making of a Nation".

Puja Chery, was in the limelight for her role in the film "Jinn" directed by Nader Chowdhury. The audience appreciated her performance in this film.

Movie posters that created buzz:

Movie posters have sparked discussions throughout the year, with Shakib Khan's aged appearance in the poster for the film "Priyotoma" gaining significant attention. This look was widely shared by his devoted fans on social media.

Additionally, Arifin Shuvoo's rendition of Bangabandhu in the film "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" and Afran Nisho's look in the poster for the film "Surongo" have been extensively discussed and praised. The artistry and presentation of these posters have contributed to the anticipation and buzz surrounding these movies and have worked well as the promotional campaign for these films.

Most discussed playback singers of the year:

In 2023, the most discussed playback pair in cinema was Somnur Monir Konal and Balam, for their duet song "O Priyotoma" from the film "Priyotoma". The song, written by Asif Iqbal and composed by Akassh, has earned over 130 million views in just five months on three official YouTube channels, reaching more than 13.5 million people.

Konal was also in the discussion for her other songs like "Surma Surma" and "Megher Nouka", where she collaborated with Imran. Meanwhile, newcomer Riyad lent his voice to the song "Eshwar" from the film "Priyotoma". The song, with lyrics by Someshwar Oli and music composed by Prince Mahmud, quickly became a favorite amongst listeners after its release.

Tanjib Sarowar and Abanti Sithi's duet "Ga Chhuye Bolo" from the film "Surongo" was one of the most liked songs of this year, showcasing their versatile voices. The song, penned and composed by Tanjib Sarowar, has captivated the audience with its melodious appeal.

Films of the year:

Mahfuz Ahmed was seen in a new film after a long 8 years through the film "Prohelika", directed by Chayanika Chowdhury. The film has received praise from audiences both nationally and internationally.

Hridi Haq's directorial debut film, "1971 Sei Sob Din", has been well-received by the audience. The film has captured the hearts of the new generation as well as viewers from all walks of life. It has gained acclaim both domestically and internationally, with Sajal's acting specifically being appreciated by the audience.

The trailer of Saif Chandan's film "Local" generated significant discussion. After its release, the audience has shown a keen interest in the film. Ador Azad's transformation in this film have gained much attention from the audiences.