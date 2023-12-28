The dominance of OTT: What kept audiences subscribed in 2023

2023 has proven to be yet another eventful year for Bangladeshi over-the-top platforms, with the release of some outstanding projects. Chorki, Hoichoi, and Binge, among other platforms, have introduced a significant number of projects that generated considerable excitement among audiences over the past year. Let's look back at the series and films that have kept people subscribed throughout 2023.

Mohanagar 2

Ashfaque Nipun's web-series "Mohanagar" stands out in no small part due to its iconic character OC Harun, portrayed by Mosharraf Karim. The second season, titled "Mohanagar 2", predictably became a sensation, keeping up with the gripping narrative that the director expertly crafted.

In addition to Mosharraf's performance, accolades have been showered upon actors such as Fazlur Rahman Babu, Afsana Mimi, Tanzika Amin, Rafiul Quader Rubel, and Dibya Joyti for their roles in the series. The director successfully maintained the momentum of the storyline, taking the risk of not retaining popular characters from the previous season, such as Moloy, portrayed by Mostafizur Noor Imran and the small-time crook Kaisar, played by Nasir Uddin Khan.

Myself Allen Swapan

Conversely, Nasir Uddin Khan, who got to the peak of his career portraying dastardly criminal Allen Swapan, had the opportunity to get to play the titular role in the spin-off series "Myself Allen Swapan". This series, a standout of the year, showcased his engaging punchlines in Chattogram's dialect and unique persona under the direction of Shihab Shaheen. Another noteworthy mention is actor Rafiul Quader Rubel, who garnered critical acclaim for his role as a drug dealer in the same series.

Guti

Rubel, an outstanding 'character' artiste, made another notable impression on the audience with his first project, "Guti", in which he played the role of a manager. Directed by Shankha Dasgupta, the project brought even more accolades for Azmeri Haque Badhan. Her compelling performance in the series was a treat for the audience, enhanced by the stellar acting of talents like Shariar Nazim Joy and Mousumi Hamid, amongst others.

This year, Vicky Zahed's "Ami Ki Tumi" earned significant popularity. The series starred Mehazabien Chowdhury, Shamol Mawla, and Junaid Bukdadi in the lead roles. Dabbling in the sci-fi genre and presenting a unique plot involving a parallel universe, it left a strong impression on the audience.

Ami Ki Tumi

Mizanur Rahman Aryan's lighthearted romantic film, "Unish20", starred the once-popular small-screen pair of Arifin Shuvoo and Afsan Ara Bindu. The storyline presented a contemporary love story that served as a feel-good experience for the audience at a time when dark thrillers and mysteries have been more prominently hyped.

Something Like an Autobiography

In the realm of a darker genre, Raihan Rafi's film "Friday", inspired by true events, emerged as another unlikely success this year. Featuring Tama Mirza, Nasir Uddin Khan, and Farzana Chobi, the film delivered a grippingly dark thriller. Both audiences and critics concurred that Tama Mirza delivered the best performance of her career in this particular film.

Punormilone

"Punormilone" is yet another successful project by Aryan this year. After a considerable period, the audience found sheer enjoyment in watching this compelling family drama. The film effectively defied the audience's expectations, especially considering the prevailing 'thriller fatigue' on OTT platforms.

Unish20

As the year neared its end, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki presented the inaugural project from the "Ministry of Love", titled "Something Like an Autobiography", marking his debut as an actor and sharing the screen with Nusrat Imrose Tisha. The film features a heartwarming storyline that blends elements of truth and fiction, narrating stories from the lives of the celebrity couple Tisha and Farooki. The film resonated with the audience, and even made its way to the Busan Film Festival.

There were also a few other noteworthy projects this year that deserve a shout-out. Vicky Zahed's "The Silence", starring Mehazabien Chowdhury and Shamol Mawla, stood out as a thriller that garnered audience appreciation. The series also featured stellar performances from Bijori Barkatullah and Sajal Noor.

The Silence

Siddik Ahamed's directorial series "Agochora", featuring Fazlur Rahman Babu and Zakia Bari Mamo, may not have generated much hype, but it received critical acclaim. On the other hand, the performances of Tariq Anam Khan, Shamol Mawla, and Tupur in Anam Biswas' "Virus" were well-received by the audience.

Buker Moddhye Agun

Tanim Rahman Angshu's web-series "Buker Moddhye Agun", featuring Apurba, Tama Mirza, Yash Rohan, and Shahnaz Sumi, became embroiled in controversy as the plot was accused of being taken from the life of the late Superstar Salman Shah. In response to this, the actor's family issued a legal notice to the producers. However, the project associates denied any connection between the series and Salman Shah's life.

Agochora