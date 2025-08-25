Thalapathy Vijay declares 'war' on 'fascist BJP'

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay announced he will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections from Madurai East, seeking to position his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a formidable third front in state politics. The declaration came at a massive rally in Madurai on Thursday, attended by thousands of supporters.

Vijay made it clear that TVK will not ally with any party. He described the BJP as his "ideological enemy" and the ruling DMK as the "only political enemy," asserting that TVK was founded not for personal or political gain but to offer an alternative to the state's entrenched parties.

"Our priority will be the safety and welfare of women, children, elders, farmers, youths, transgender individuals, the elderly without support, and people with disabilities," Vijay told the crowd, according to PTI.

The actor-politician repeatedly criticised the DMK government as "anti-people," predicting a significant political shift in 2026. "Tamil Nadu has witnessed transformative political changes in 1967 and 1977. History will repeat itself in 2026," he said.

Using a vivid metaphor, Vijay likened himself to a lion: "A lion's roar is heard across eight kilometres. It hunts living prey, not for sport, and never touches what is rotten or dead."

This marks Vijay's first electoral contest since establishing TVK last year. The assembly polls are scheduled to take place in 2026.