TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:45 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Thalapathy Vijay declares 'war' on 'fascist BJP'

Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:45 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:38 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:45 PM
Thalapathy Vijay
Photos: Collected

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay announced he will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections from Madurai East, seeking to position his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a formidable third front in state politics. The declaration came at a massive rally in Madurai on Thursday, attended by thousands of supporters.

Vijay made it clear that TVK will not ally with any party. He described the BJP as his "ideological enemy" and the ruling DMK as the "only political enemy," asserting that TVK was founded not for personal or political gain but to offer an alternative to the state's entrenched parties.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Thalapathy Vijay

"Our priority will be the safety and welfare of women, children, elders, farmers, youths, transgender individuals, the elderly without support, and people with disabilities," Vijay told the crowd, according to PTI.

The actor-politician repeatedly criticised the DMK government as "anti-people," predicting a significant political shift in 2026. "Tamil Nadu has witnessed transformative political changes in 1967 and 1977. History will repeat itself in 2026," he said.

Thalapathy Vijay

Using a vivid metaphor, Vijay likened himself to a lion: "A lion's roar is heard across eight kilometres. It hunts living prey, not for sport, and never touches what is rotten or dead."

This marks Vijay's first electoral contest since establishing TVK last year. The assembly polls are scheduled to take place in 2026.

 

Related topic:
Thalapathy Vijay
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

SRK and Thalapathy Vijay set to share screen in Atlee’s next film

1y ago
Complain filed against Thalapathy Vijay over music video from ‘Leo’

Complain filed against Thalapathy Vijay over music video from ‘Leo’

2y ago
First look on Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘Leo’ out

First look on Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘Leo’ out

2y ago
Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘Leo’ coming to Bangladesh?

Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘Leo’ coming to Bangladesh?

1y ago
|মতামত

ডাকসু নির্বাচন: শিবিরের শঙ্কা, শিবির নিয়ে শঙ্কা

রাজনৈতিক বিশ্লেষকদের মতে, বাংলাদেশের 'দ্বিতীয় সংসদ' হিসেবে অভিহিত এই নির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হওয়ার ওপরেই নির্ভর করছে জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের ভবিষ্যৎ।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গজারিয়ায় পুলিশ ক্যাম্পে ডাকাতের শতাধিক গুলি-ককটেল হামলা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে