Tauquir Ahmed’s ‘Tirthojatri’ to stage today
Photo: Star

Tauquir Ahmed has proven his mantle with his realistic acting skills and brilliant direction. His essence of breathing life into characters mainly came from his knowledge of knowing his way around theatre.

His acting career started off on stage where he earned accolades for his performance. Many years may have have passed but his love for theatre still pulls him towards the stage.

The multifaceted talent has taken on the director's chair for the play "Tirthojatri". This upcoming production marks the 16th instalment from his theatre troupe Natyakendra. The play will be staged today at 7:30pm at the National Theater of Shilpakala Academy.

Tauquir has dazzled audiences with his directorial masterpieces throughout his career, including "Ichchhamrittyu", "Hoybodon", and "Pratisaran".

