Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar a 'pathological liar' in new accusations

Tanushree Dutta, the Bollywood actress, has made new allegations against actor Nana Patekar. Previously, in 2018, she criticised Nana for labeling her accusations of sexual abuse as false in a recent interview. Now, Dutta is accusing him of "criminal intimidation" and "physical harm."

Back in 2018, Tanushree Dutta added to India's "Me Too" movement with her allegations of workplace harassment against Nana Patekar, which she claimed occurred in 2008 during the filming of the 2009 film "Horn 'OK' Pleassss". Despite bringing these serious accusations to light, Dutta faced considerable backlash, facing criticism from political groups, fans, and supporters of the veteran actor.

The former Miss India Universe 2004, Tanushree Dutta, took to Instagram to share her thoughts, captioning her post, "The whole world knows what a big liar Nana Patekar is after the Varanasi boy slapping incident. Initially, Nana tried to pass off the slap as part of the shoot, but when he faced severe public backlash for this cover-up, he made a hasty and insincere apology."

"Why did it take him six years to respond to 'MeToo'? I'll tell you why... Because he knows I might be contemplating another FIR against him for conspiracy to murder, criminal intimidation, threats, stalking, and causing physical harm."

"Over the past few years, I've suffered severe harassment from unidentified groups. I was followed and stalked by strangers everywhere I went. There were numerous freak accidents and relentless attempts to poison me with various substances. Additionally, there were several attempts to corner me and manipulate me into dangerous situations with strangers," she added.

"A lot of strange incidents kept occurring around me, and it felt like I was constantly dealing with hired goons. The situations I found myself in were eerily similar to what Sushant Singh Rajput might have experienced, but thankfully, I survived. It's no surprise who was behind all this, given Nana's criminal ties. He even boasts in YouTube interviews about his close association with the late underworld gangster Manya Surve."

"Nana probably thought his plan would lead to my demise, but I survived. Now he's scared, and his support in Bollywood has dwindled. Many of his supporters are either bankrupt, have lost their status, or have distanced themselves from him. People can now see through his manipulations, and as a result, he's resorting to another major gaslighting," Dutta added.

Dutta wrapped up her post by labeling Nana as a "pathological liar" and alleging that he engaged in inappropriate conduct on a film set in 2008, claiming he "tried to sexually abuse" her while they were shooting a song sequence for the film "Horn 'OK' Pleassss".

She revealed that even though the song was meant to feature a single actor, Nana would still be present on the set. In 2008, she filed a complaint with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA), but no action was taken as it was considered a criminal case. In an interview that same year, she alleged, "Nana Patekar called the MNS party to attack my car. He orchestrated everything and had the support of choreographer Ganesh Acharya."

The actress eventually stepped away from her acting career and moved to the United States.

A decade later, Dutta revisited the entire incident in a television interview, at a time when the "Me Too" movement was in full swing. Her interview became a catalyst, prompting many women in India to come forward and expose their abusers.

Tanushree debuted in Bollywood with "Aashiq Banaya Aapne" (2005), starring Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. Her final silver screen release was "Apartment" in 2010.