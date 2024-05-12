TV & Film
Tahsan to host Bangladeshi version of ‘Family Feud’
Photo: Collected

The Bangladeshi version of the beloved US TV show "Family Feud" is coming on Bongo. This competitive family programme, which has attracted audiences in over 50 countries worldwide, is set to launch in Bangladesh for the first time. The show will be hosted by popular musician and actor Tahsan Khan.

Two families compete by guessing the results of surveys conducted with a hundred people. Contestants strive to identify the most popular survey answers to earn points. The first family to reach 300 points earns a chance to participate in the bonus round called "Fast Money."

Bongo selected Tahsan as the host to enhance the popularity of the programme. Tahsan revealed at the press conference that he is thrilled to be part of Bangladesh's first season of "Family Feud" produced by Bongo. 

"Our goal is to create a successful event that engages all audiences and captures the essence of family entertainment," stated Tahsan. 

Steve Harvey's comedic flair in the original US show catapulted it to global success, resonating with audiences worldwide. Beyond the competitive spirit amongst family members vying for victory, the show celebrates the warmth and love of family bonds.

The Bangladeshi adaptation promises to deliver the same excitement and entertainment, along with unique surprises tailored for the local audience. Interested participants will soon be able to apply for this programme through Bongo's official website.

 

