Wed Jan 3, 2024 04:21 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 06:37 PM

Tahsan and Chirkutt headline 'Hello China Concert'

China marks 55th anniversary of airing Bangla programmes
Photos: Collected

On January 1, Dhaka witnessed the celebration of the 55th anniversary of broadcasting Bangla programs in China's state media at Deepto TV's premises. Minister of Cultural Affairs State Minister KM Khalid graced the event titled "Hello China" as the chief guest. The event also welcomed the Chinese Embassy Charge' D'affaires Yan Hualong. 

An Xiao Yu, the Director of the Africa and Asian Center of China Media Group (CMG), delivered remarks via video, and the Director of CMG Bangla Department, Yu Guang Yue Anandi, participated in the programme online from Beijing. 

The event also saw the presence of Deepto TV Managing Director Kazi Zahedul Hasan - who also spoke during the event, Chief Executive Officer Fuad Chowdhury, and various other attendees.

The China Media Group (CMG) Bangla then officially inaugurated the celebrations with the "Hello China New Year Concert".

Joler Gaan to perform at Dum Dum music fest in India

Popular Bangladeshi rock band Chirkutt and Tahsan delivered musical performances, during the event. The band notably performed its song "Ahare Jibon" amongst other songs while Tahsan also sang his song "Prem Tumi" amid a series of his other songs. The programme was hosted by Rafsan Sabab, with Afrin Mim and Annie representing CMG.

Masood Mia and Gaurav Sarkar were the producers of the "Hello China New Year Concert".

