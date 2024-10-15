Sunerah teams up with Arosh Khan for two upcoming projects

Actress and model Sunerah Binte Kamal gained widespread acclaim for her standout role in "No Dorai". Although she seldom appears in television dramas, she occasionally accepts roles in special productions tied to festivals. She was featured in the Valentine's Day special "Shunno Theke Shuru" two years ago. Her recent comeback came with "Dabaghore," directed by Ragib Ahmed Piyal, signalling her reappearance on the small screen.

This time around, the actress has appeared in two different television dramas. She will star opposite Arosh Khan in "Tumi Ami, Ami Tumi" and "Chhuye Dekha Spondon," both directed by Mabrur Rashid Bannah.

In a conversation with the local media, Sunerah shared, "After quite a long break, I have returned to acting in dramas. The two dramas are romantic stories. This is my first time working with Bannah bhai. The experience of working with him was amazing. I don't want to reveal much about the stories. I want the audience to watch and enjoy our work on screen."

Mabrur Rashid Bannah said, "It was my first time working with Sunerah. She brought magic to her performance. We worked on two dramas in a row with her. The shooting was completed yesterday. I hope the audience will appreciate the pairing of Sunerah and actor Arosh Khan."

Sunerah's first film "No Dorai" was released in 2019. For her performance in this film, she won the National Film Award for Best Actress. Later, she acted in the film "Antarjal". In addition to her work in films and dramas, Sunerah has also made her mark in the web medium.