Suman Ghosh’s documentary on Aparna Sen selected for world premiere at IFFI

A documentary film on legendary Bengali film actor and director Aparna Sen has been selected for world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

Confirming the matter, the film's director Suman Ghosh, said, "I am thrilled to share the news that my documentary on Aparna Sen, titled, 'Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen' has been selected to have its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in January 2024."

Through a post on his official social media accounts Ghosh said the selection at the prestigious festival is very special to him.

"First of all, the joy to make a film on someone whom I deeply love and respect both as a person and a filmmaker… such a person is rare in today's world," Ghosh continued.

"Secondly, in my 15 years of cinematic journey, I have never been able to crack Rotterdam. I have been to many other top film festivals but always thought Rotterdam was a tough nut to crack. The main satisfaction of entering such a top film festival is that I might have been able to make something which might be universal. That is how I see my subject," he said.

Ghosh, whose film "Kabuliwala" starring Mithun Chakraborty is set for release soon, had earlier made a feature film, "Basu Poribar" with legendary thespian and actor Soumitra Chatterjee and Aparna Sen.

Ghosh also made a documentary titled "The Argumentative Indian" on the life and works of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen in 2019.