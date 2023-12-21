Empowering Bangladeshi women: Mano a mano with Sara Zaker

Celebration can be a big word to behold when it is about the women in a society like ours. In the face of evil clutches of religious extremism, political reservation and societal backwardness, celebrating the achievements of women, whose indomitable spirit guides the way through for others should be made conventional.

The essence of WOW - Women of the World, an international festival, therefore lies in celebrating the indomitable feminine spirit that breaks through every hindrance and shatters the glass ceiling. Every year the festival celebrates the achievements of women, girls, and non-binary people by shedding light on the obstacles they face across the world.

Photos: Collected

Founded by Jude Kelly CBE, WOW - Women of the World is an international festival that started its journey in 2017 in Bangladesh. It organises community events nationwide by offering a platform to celebrate the voices of women and girls, whether living within or beyond the margins of society.

The festival features counter-narratives of women who do not belong to the majority or mainstream but venture out in paths less travelled and succeed in paving new ways for gender equality. Through its various programmes the fest listens and speaks on societal injustice, success stories and aspects that are still a work in progress.

Sara Zaker, Founder and Chairperson of Mongol Deep Foundation – which is the strategic partner of the festival along with the British Council, and CCD Bangladesh – attended this year's WOW Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in November.

Describing her experience there, Zaker said, "Before I set foot at the peace-building conference in Bangkok, one of my senior colleagues had told me to find strength and beauty in talking to people coming from all parts of the world.

"The festival is not about the common perception. It is about celebrating women as they do their best to achieve their respective goals. For instance, we talked about the hurdles women with PhD degrees and high quality of life face in their everyday lives during the WOW festivals of London and Rio."

"The same might not be true for Bangladesh but we are not that behind. Women in this country are shattering every hindrance in their paths and achieving extraordinary pursuits and goals, why shouldn't we celebrate it then?" asked Sara Zaker, a feminist spokesperson herself.

"See, there are different phases of empowerment and it is dependent on respective social structure, scope of development, and societal readiness of acceptance. Equality, harmony, and feminism have always been integral to our culture. Maybe it is slightly different than the Western version of feminism but it is all the same in spirit." Zaker emphasised.

"So at WOW, our panelists endeavour to discuss the achievements of women and hurdles they face by presenting a comprehensive programme filled with soulful panel discussions, art exhibitions, and performances to engage the audience and bring forth development," she said.

"It's about the celebration of women. The celebration of women through art is what resonated with me most. Through these festivals every year, we can see how far we have come in terms of women's empowerment. It's obligatory for our women to feel and celebrate what they have achieved as only then can they inspire others. That's the main vision for all of us at WOW," Sara Zaker explained.

"Of course, we have a big dream about WOW. We have plans to make this platform work for women's empowerment. But I feel there's a need for organic growth in everything. We have a vision but I think it will be best if it grows naturally," Sara concluded expressing her dreams regarding the platform.

Every year, WOW organises nationwide festivals showcasing interactive programmes from theatre and dance to visual art and music to celebrate the best and brightest of women's creativity and innovation. In their panel discussions, people from all walks, genders, and ages participate and talk about problems and solutions.