‘Stranger Things’ final season faces boycott call

After a prolonged wait, "Stranger Things" is returning to Hawkins as the cameras roll for the much-anticipated final season of Netflix's hit show. Yet, not everyone is excited about the return of a certain cast member.

On Monday, January 8, the beloved Netflix series confirmed the commencement of production for its fifth season. The show unveiled a cast photo on Instagram, featuring Noah Schnapp in his role as Will Byers.

Nevertheless, fans have been urging a boycott of the series following the emergence of a video featuring the 19-year-old actor on social media. In the clip, shared by PopCrave on November 13, Schnapp is seen smiling, laughing, and recording individuals holding stickers with controversial messages like "Zionism Is Sexy" and "Hamas Is Isis."

Noah Schnapp also faced backlash after liking an Instagram post containing a video mocking Muslims and Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.

Earlier, Noah expressed his support for Israel amidst the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict. While the actor emphasised that Hamas "doesn't represent the Palestinian people," he also asserted, "You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn't be a difficult choice. Shame on you."

Schnapp's comments were perceived as an unintentional endorsement of Israel's "total siege" on Gaza.

Schnapp is not the sole member of the "Stranger Things" team accused of being a "lurid Zionist," as noted by another X user. Actors Brett Gelman and Cara Buono, portraying Murray Bauman and Karen Wheeler, have also faced criticism.

Producer Shawn Levy and the Duffer Brothers, the show's creators, have also come under fire from fans.

"We will be boycotting the writers, Noah Schnapp, and Brett Gelman for being Zionists," another X user declared. "I hope this season flops so hard they never get a job again."

This upcoming season signifies the conclusion of "Stranger Things", a flagship series for Netflix since its debut in 2016. The show has garnered numerous nominations and awards and has even inspired an animated spin-off series currently in development, as reported by Variety