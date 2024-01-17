Noah Schnapp issues statement amidst 'Stranger Things' boycott calls

"Stranger Things" actor Noah Schnapp has finally addressed social media backlash and calls for a boycott of his upcoming show following his comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Last week, the creators officially announced the start of filming for "Stranger Things" season five and shared a cast photo. Noah Schnapp, seen with Millie Bobby Brown in the picture, sparked the #BoycottStrangerThings trend, with calls for either Noah's removal or the demise of his character, Will Byers, due to his controversial comments regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Amidst the social media storm surrounding his appearance in the show's upcoming season, Noah addressed the situation in a video posted on TikTok last Wednesday. He acknowledged the online discussions and controversies, emphasising the need to clarify his stance. Noah expressed, "I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been misconstrued, and I want to state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace, safety, and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict."

While stressing his commitment to advocating for peace, Noah expressed a sincere desire for harmony between the two groups in the region. He firmly opposed any killing of innocent people on either side of the conflict, stating, "I've had many open discussions with friends from Palestine standing in the background, and I think those are very important conversations to have, and I've learned a lot."

"One takeaway is that we all hope for the same things, including the return of innocent people held hostage in Gaza to their families, and an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine—particularly women and children, which is horrible to see," said the actor.

He urged a greater understanding and compassion in the online sphere, accentuating the shared humanity amongst individuals, irrespective of race, ethnicity, background, or any other factor. Noah stated, "I hope for 2024 to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognise that we're all human, regardless of our race, ethnicity, background, country of birth, sexuality, or anything."

Noah concluded with a plea for unity, stating, "We are all human, we're all the same, and we should love each other for that. Let's support each other, stand together, and advocate for humanity and peace."

However, Noah's statements and videos, including one where he held up a "Zionism is sexy" sticker, led to calls for boycotting "Stranger Things" and online demands to' cancel' him.