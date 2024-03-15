TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Mar 15, 2024 10:58 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 12:03 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Star Cineplex to screen two Christopher Nolan hits next month

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Mar 15, 2024 10:58 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 12:03 AM
Star Cineplex to screen 2 Christopher Nolan hits this month
Photos: Collected

In a pleasantly surprising move, Star Cineplex is all set to screen two previous blockbusters helmed by famed director Christopher Nolan the very next month. Star Cineplex's official website reveals that films "The Dark Knight" (2008) and "Interstellar" (2014) are scheduled to be screened starting April 19. 

Christopher Nolan fans have taken to social media to express their delight at being able to revisit his films on the big screen, particularly after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The Dark Knight", the second installment of the three Batman movies directed by Nolan, achieved immense success at the box office – making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2008. Notably, it became the first superhero film to surpass the $1 billion mark in worldwide box office earnings.

Christopher Nolan wins best director Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'
Read more

Christopher Nolan wins best director Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'

On the other hand the epic science fiction film "Interstellar" earned over $681 million globally, becoming the tenth highest-grossing film of 2014. It received favourable reviews from critics and praise from astronomers for its accurate portrayal of scientific principles and astrophysics.

This step by Star Cineplex comes after Christopher Nolan's triumph at the Academy Awards, where he clinched his debut Best Director Oscar for "Oppenheimer", having previously been nominated for "Dunkirk" in 2018.

Related topic:
Star CineplexChristopher NolanThe Dark KnightInterstellar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

STAR Cineplex and the lungi-clad customer

Gary Oldman credits 'Harry Potter' and 'Dark Knight' films for saving him

Christopher Nolan lauds Taylor Swift, says ‘Studios missed out by not distributing her film’

Christopher Nolan lauds Taylor Swift, says ‘Studios missed out by not distributing her film’

Christopher Nolan returns with latest blockbuster 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan returns with latest blockbuster 'Oppenheimer'

Robert Downey Jr thanks ‘That Dude’ Christopher Nolan in BAFTAs speech

Robert Downey Jr thanks ‘That Dude’ Christopher Nolan in BAFTAs speech

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যে ২৯ খাদ্যপণ্যের দাম নির্ধারণ করে দিলো সরকার

পরবর্তী নির্দেশনা না দেওয়া পর্যন্ত নির্ধারিত দামে কৃষিপণ্য ক্রয়–বিক্রয়ের অনুরোধ করা হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আব্দুল্লাহর সবশেষ অবস্থান সম্পর্কে যা জানা গেল

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification