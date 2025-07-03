Star Cineplex to premiere ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ and ‘28 Years Later’ tomorrow

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

Star Cineplex is set to treat local moviegoers with the release of two high-profile Hollywood films tomorrow. Leading the lineup is "Jurassic World Rebirth", the newest chapter in the blockbuster "Jurassic World" saga. 

This $180 million standalone sequel, directed by Gareth Edwards, is set five years after "Jurassic World Dominion" and is the seventh film in the "Jurassic Park" franchise. 

It stars Scarlett Johansson as Dr Zora Bennett, a geneticist on a mission to extract dinosaur DNA. As global powers seek to weaponise the creatures, Bennett leads a high-stakes operation on an island linked to the original park. Joining Johansson are Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid and Jonathan Bailey as Dr Henry Loomis. 

The horror-thriller "28 Years Later", which launched globally on June 20, is also premiering in Bangladesh tomorrow. The film marks the return of celebrated British director Danny Boyle to the "28 Days Later" film franchise for its third chapter.

Set decades after the Rage virus outbreak in the first film, survivors live in fortified villages. The story follows 12-year-old Spike (Alfie Williams) on a perilous journey to find help for his mother, where he faces infected dangers and meets the reclusive Dr Kelson.

The film features Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, with Boyle notably choosing to shoot much of it on iPhones for greater flexibility.

Both titles are scheduled to premiere at Star Cineplex branches across Bangladesh.

