Tue Nov 12, 2024
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 02:01 PM

Songs from Shakib Khan’s ‘Dorod’ follow promising trailer release

Tue Nov 12, 2024

Shakib Khan's highly anticipated film "Dorod" is all set to hit theatres on November 15. Despite earlier promises of a large-scale promotional campaign by director Anonno Mamun, there was minimal activity, leading to widespread speculation about whether the film would be released on time. However, those concerns were finally put to rest with the release of the film's songs and trailer yesterday.

On Monday evening, two versions of the film's song— one in Hindi titled "Jism Mein Tere" and the other in Bengali "Ei Vashao"—were released simultaneously. The Hindi version, voiced by Mohammed Irfan and Rubai, was written and composed by Arafat Mehmood. The Bengali rendition, penned by Arafat Mehmood and Zahid Akbar, features vocals from Balam and Konal, with music direction by Arafat Mehmood for both versions.

In the song's music video, Shakib Khan shares romantic moments with Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan. The Hindi version was released on the T-Series Pop Chartbuster YouTube channel, while the Bengali version debuted on T-Series Bangla and Tiger Media's YouTube channels.

Yesterday, at 9pm, the much-awaited official trailer for "Dorod" was unveiled. Based on the trailer and teaser, it appears that Shakib Khan portrays two distinct characters in the film. One version shows him as a humble, scooter-driving man living a happy life with his wife, while the other reveals a darker side— a ruthless figure hell-bent on revenge, killing people one after another. It is suggested that a traumatic incident involving Sonal Chauhan's character leads to this drastic transformation in his persona.

The film, a psycho-thriller, is a joint production between Bangladesh and India, featuring actors from both countries. Alongside Shakib Khan and Sonal Chauhan, the cast includes Payel Sarkar, Rahul Dev, Rajesh Sharma, Safa Marwa, Imtu Ratish, Biswajit Chakraborty, and Rio. 

"Dorod" marks Shakib Khan's return to the big screen after a four-year break outside his typical Eid releases. According to the director, the film is slated for release in over 400 cinemas across 20 countries, including Bangladesh and India.

