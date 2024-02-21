TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Feb 21, 2024 11:42 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 11:50 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Siam-Idhika to star in ‘Sikander’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Feb 21, 2024 11:42 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 21, 2024 11:50 AM
Siam-Idhika to star in ‘Sikander’
Photo: Star and Collected

Idhika Paul is on a roll, having recently signed her third Bangladeshi film. She is all set to star opposite heartthrob Siam Ahmed in Tamim Rahman's upcoming film, "Sikander". 

The director has officially confirmed the news, stating that the actors have given their tentative agreement to the project. "After hearing the story, they have expressed their willingness to collaborate on the film and are fully prepared for the upcoming shoot."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Siam has heard the script and is keen on playing the titular role in the movie. 

However, the director wants to start shooting for the film so that he can release it on Eid but the schedule might be a big problem for the movie. 

"Currently, we are facing a problem with the schedule. However, if everything works out we will soon go into production," said the actor. 

After working with Shakib Khan in "Priyotoma", Idhika has recently completed working alongside Sariful Razz in Hashibur Reza Kallol's "Kobi". Now, the actress is working opposite Dev in "Khadaan".

"Sikander" brings a tale of love and adversity. The story for the film has been collaboratively written by Tamim Rahman, Sardar Saniat, and Anonno Mamun. The director himself has penned the screenplay for the movie. 

When asked when the shooting of the film will start, the director said that he wants to release his film in Eid-ul-Fitr, and for that, he wants to start shooting in the first week of March. 

Idhika Paul
Read more

Dhallywood is my industry as well: Idhika Paul

He said, "There is a little problem with the schedule. If for some reason I can't start shooting at the beginning of March, it will not be possible to release on Eid-ul-Fitr. Then I will release it on Eid-ul-Azha. But I want to finish shooting before Eid-ul-Fitr."

Related topic:
Idhika PaulSiam Ahmed
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Priyotoma’ sells tickets worth Tk 27 crore in a month

‘Priyotoma’ sells tickets worth Tk 27 crore in a month

Vicky Zahed's 'Tikit' to release in February

Vicky Zahed's ‘Tikit’ to release in February

3w ago
‘Priyotoma’ sells tickets worth Tk 25 crore by the end of third week

‘Priyotoma’ sells tickets worth Tk 25 crore by the end of third week

Mizanur Rahman Aryan drops ‘Punormilone’ teaser

Mizanur Rahman Aryan drops ‘Punormilone’ teaser

A Peek Inside with Sadi ft. Siam Ahmed

বিএনপির নেতৃত্বে সাম্প্রদায়িকতার ডালপালা বিস্তার করেছে: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির নেতৃত্বে সাম্প্রদায়িকতার ডালপালা বিস্তার করেছে: কাদের

‘যে বাংলাদেশ ১৬ ডিসেম্বর বিজয়ী হয়েছে, সেই বাংলাদেশের উন্নয়ন-সমৃদ্ধি আজকে সারা বিশ্বের বিস্ময়।’

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আমাদের স্বপ্ন বাংলাকে জাতিসংঘের দাপ্তরিক ভাষায় রূপান্তরিত করা: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification