Siam-Idhika to star in ‘Sikander’

Idhika Paul is on a roll, having recently signed her third Bangladeshi film. She is all set to star opposite heartthrob Siam Ahmed in Tamim Rahman's upcoming film, "Sikander".

The director has officially confirmed the news, stating that the actors have given their tentative agreement to the project. "After hearing the story, they have expressed their willingness to collaborate on the film and are fully prepared for the upcoming shoot."

Siam has heard the script and is keen on playing the titular role in the movie.

However, the director wants to start shooting for the film so that he can release it on Eid but the schedule might be a big problem for the movie.

"Currently, we are facing a problem with the schedule. However, if everything works out we will soon go into production," said the actor.

After working with Shakib Khan in "Priyotoma", Idhika has recently completed working alongside Sariful Razz in Hashibur Reza Kallol's "Kobi". Now, the actress is working opposite Dev in "Khadaan".

"Sikander" brings a tale of love and adversity. The story for the film has been collaboratively written by Tamim Rahman, Sardar Saniat, and Anonno Mamun. The director himself has penned the screenplay for the movie.

When asked when the shooting of the film will start, the director said that he wants to release his film in Eid-ul-Fitr, and for that, he wants to start shooting in the first week of March.

He said, "There is a little problem with the schedule. If for some reason I can't start shooting at the beginning of March, it will not be possible to release on Eid-ul-Fitr. Then I will release it on Eid-ul-Azha. But I want to finish shooting before Eid-ul-Fitr."