Siam Ahmed to lead in Aryan’s debut film

Fri Oct 11, 2024 04:19 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 04:29 PM

Photo: Star and Collected

After making a name for himself with numerous television projects, director Mizanur Rahman Aryan is set to make his big-screen debut. Renowned for his work in the romantic genre, Aryan's first feature film will star actor Siam Ahmed.

The two previously worked together on the web-film "Punormilone,"  and now Aryan is bringing Siam back to the screen in another romantic role. Siam first made his mark in film with Raihan Rafi's "Poramon 2,"  which also showcased him as a romantic lead. Since then, he has proven his versatility by taking on a variety of roles.

The upcoming film, yet to be titled, will be shot at locations both in Bangladesh and abroad, with a planned release during Eid ul-Azha 2025.

Aryan's impressive body of work includes "Mr and Mrs," "Angry Bird," "Kothopokothon," "Buker Ba Pashe," "Batch 27," and "Boro Chhele." He has also received praise for his projects on OTT platforms, including "Networker Baire," "Unish 20," and "Punormilone."

 

