Shariar Nazim Joy apologises for silence during anti-discrimination protests

While many celebrities voiced their support for the student-led anti-discrimination protests, others remained silent, with some even backing the government on social media. The resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 has put many pro-Awami League stars in a difficult position, with several now facing legal action.

Actor and television host Shariar Nazim Joy, who notably remained silent during the protests, has issued an apology, clarifying his stance and seeking forgiveness.

In a video message on Facebook, Joy expressed regret for not taking an active role in the protests and offered an unconditional apology to the nation. "I apologise unconditionally to the nation for my lack of active involvement in the student protests. There is no greater virtue than forgiveness, and I hope you will forgive me. Every artiste should clarify their stance," Joy stated.

Known for his controversial remarks, the host also revealed that a coordinator of the student movement had advised artistes to apologise to the nation.

According to Joy, the coordinator said that many artistes had erred by trying to influence the movement in favour of the former Awami League-led government during the protests. "They posted content attempting to suppress the movement and support the government. Some even appeared on Bangladesh Television, shedding tears while hundreds, thousands of students were shot dead on the streets. Many mothers lost their children, yet some artistes remained oblivious, serving only the government. You will face public outrage and be shunned. You are artistes, and people love you. Apologising to the nation is your only way out," Joy shared the coordinator's remark.

He, however, did not disclose the coordinator's name.

Recently, a case was filed against Shahriar Nazim Joy and 50 others, accusing them of attempting to assassinate BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia by attacking her motorcade.

In his video message, Joy also addressed this issue, saying, "I have been accused of attempting to assassinate Begum Khaleda Zia. I read the case statement, which claims that on the evening of April 20, 2015, I, along with others, attacked her motorcade and tried to kill her."

Denying the allegations, Joy explained that he was in Nepal at the time for a drama shoot. He said, "I am deeply saddened by this case. I have never had the courage to lay a hand on anyone, nor have I ever been involved in any disputes. This accusation has left me devastated, and my family is worried."

He added, "On April 15, 2015, I was in Nepal for a shoot. It's documented in my passport. I flew to Nepal on an 11am flight and was there during a major earthquake that trapped me, Runa Khan, and others. We returned to Bangladesh on April 26. I have all the necessary documents to prove this."