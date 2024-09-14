Joy faces backlash over flattering letter to Sheikh Hasina

In 2014, actor and television host Shahriar Nazim Joy penned a letter to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, requesting a plot in Purbachal. In his letter, he praised Sheikh Hasina, referring to her as "the most outstanding leader and exemplary mother of the subcontinent." Recently, an image of this letter surfaced on social media, sparking widespread criticism.

Joy responded by acknowledging the letter while defending himself through a post on his verified Facebook account. He wrote, "I wasn't involved with the Alo Ashbei group nor caught up in the YouTubers' schemes. But that doesn't mean you won't target me. However, that letter from 2014 has been circulated about 14 times."

"Many individuals obtained land from the previous government, with those plots classified under Section 13. The current administration has since announced the cancellation of all these plots. However, people persist in sharing this letter on Facebook, causing my contact number to go viral and leading to social harassment," he added.

The actor continued, "Yes, the letter was indeed a form of flattery, and I deserve to be shamed for that. But isn't this punishment a bit too harsh? Remember, Allah won't forgive you either. We all know that sins are punished in their due time, right? Stay calm and avoid spreading hate. Let's support each other and correct our mistakes together."

Joy is now under fire for his behaviour and has been criticised for asking controversial questions on his shows. However, he appeared to relish the increased viewership that the backlash brought.