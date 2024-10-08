Shakib Khan starrer 'Dorod' gets censor approval, eyeing year-end release

The much-anticipated film "Dorod", starring Shakib Khan and Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, has officially received screening approval from the Bangladesh Film Certification Board.

Filmmaker Khijir Hayat Khan, a member of the newly formed board, confirmed the news last evening, noting that the film impressed the board members. "The certification board has praised the movie without any cuts," Khan informed the Daily Prothom Alo.

Following the approval, promotional efforts have already begun. Shakib Khan's verified Facebook page posted a collage of his different looks from the film with the caption, "'Dorod' is coming... with all the love."

Director Anonno Mamun expressed his excitement over the approval, stating, "The promotions have started. We'll announce the release date within a couple of days. We have unique plans for this film that are moving forward accordingly."

The president of Bangladesh Film Directors Association (BFDA), Kazi Hayat, also a member of the certification board, added, "Without any edits or cuts, 'Dorod' has passed. It's a love story, and I found it quite enjoyable. I'd confidently say it's a good film."

Echoing Hayat, Khijir Hayat Khan also mentioned, "It is an entirely commercial film, and Shakib Khan has done a commendable job. The hard work of Anonno Mamun and his team is evident on screen. I hope the film hits the theatres soon and brings back vibrancy to the cinema halls."

"Dorod" was produced as a joint venture, and the production company aims to release it across Bangladesh, India, and globally in November or December, positioning it as a pan-Indian film. Mamun remarked, "For a director, receiving such praise from the certification board is definitely rewarding. We've worked hard, and if the film reaches the audience it was made for, it'll all be worth it."

Earlier this year, during Eid-ul-Azha, the teaser for "Dorod" was released, creating quite a buzz with its psycho-thriller storyline. The 1-minute-30-second teaser also stirred discussions about the chemistry between Shakib Khan and Sonal Chauhan. Along with them, the film stars Paayel Sarkar, Biswajit Chakraborty, Rajesh Sharma, Elina Shammi, Imtu Ratish, Rahul Dev, Alok Jain, and Safa Maria.