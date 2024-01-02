TV & Film
Shakib Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Photo: Collected

Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan has embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He departed from Dhaka to Mecca, taking a flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this afternoon.

The "Priyotoma" actor is set to return to Dhaka next week after completing Umrah. Having undertaken the Umrah several times before, the actor experiences a profound sense of serenity and tranquility during his visits to Saudi Arabia.

Following his Umrah, Shakib Khan is scheduled to travel to India to take part in the dubbing sessions for his inaugural Pan-Indian movie, "Dorod", directed by Anonno Mamun. Next, he will commence shooting for the film "Rajkumar," directed by Himel Ashraf. Notably, the Bangladesh segment of the movie has already been filmed. Towards the end of January, Shakib Khan is also slated to visit the United States.

‘People in West Bengal love me’: Shakib Khan sings, performs in Assam

Last year, Shakib Khan achieved remarkable success in Bangladeshi theatres with two notable films. One of them is "Leader: Amie Bangladesh", directed by Topu Khan, and the other is "Priyotoma", helmed by Himel Ashraf and produced by Arshad Adnan.

Shakib KhanUmrahSaudi Arabia
