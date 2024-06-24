Saswata Chatterjee to make Dhallywood OTT debut

Noted Indian actor Saswata Chatterjee is a well-known face in both Bollywood and Tollywood. His powerful performances in films and on OTT platforms have wowed audiences, and he enjoys a massive fan base in Bangladesh as well.

This time, the actor will be seen in a Bangladeshi web series called "Gulmohar", directed by Syed Ahmed Shawki.

Saswata Chatterjee has been granted permission to visit Bangladesh for taking part in the shooting of the "Gulmohar" web series. The actor is allowed to shoot in Bangladesh for five days, from June 25 to July 7, according to a notification signed by Saiful Islam, dputy secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on June 20.

Although the director has confirmed to a local media that Saswata will be acting in "Gulmohar", he is not ready to reveal the names of the rest of the cast or the series' release date.

The director revealed that Saswata will participate in the shooting within the time mentioned in the Ministry of Information's notification. "The release date of the web series will be announced by the production company after the shooting," stated the director.

After "Karagar 2," Shawki is returning with the "Gulmohar" series. The web series centers around a thriller story and is produced under Film Syndicate. The project will be released on the OTT platform Chorki.

Earlier, Film Syndicate announced that they will produce 10 web series for Chorki over the next three years. Under this project, "Kaalpurush" was released last month.

Meanwhile, Saswata Chatterjee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie "Kalki 2898 AD", where he will play the role of an antagonist. He will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and others.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt, is set in the year 2898 AD and draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures.

Saswata Chatterjee will be stepping into the role of Commander Manas, a pivotal character in this post-apocalyptic world. Kamal Haasan will be playing a cameo role in the film. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will be seen together on screen after 38 years in this film.

"Kalki 2898 AD" will be released worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil,and other languages.