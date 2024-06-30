Sabretooth returns in new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer

In the latest trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine", fans are treated to the reappearance of Wolverine's arch-enemy, Sabretooth, portrayed by Tyler Mane. Mane, who originally played Sabretooth, aka Victor Creed, in the 2000 "X-Men" film, makes a striking return in this highly anticipated sequel.

Sabretooth was one of the earliest mutants introduced in the X-Men franchise. In the original 2000 film, he served as a henchman for Magneto and had a brief but memorable battle with Wolverine in a snowy forest. Over two decades later, Sabretooth re-enters the fray amid the chaos of multiverse adventures, appearing as ferocious as ever.

The trailer features Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool humorously acknowledging the long gap since Sabretooth's last appearance. Deadpool offers some witty advice while pulling CGI swords out of Wolverine's healing body. The trailer culminates with Wolverine and Sabretooth charging towards each other, leaving fans eager for the showdown.

This is not the first glimpse fans have had of Sabretooth in "Deadpool & Wolverine". Last December, leaked set photos hinted at the fierce conflict, including a striking image of Deadpool holding Sabretooth's severed head, implying that Sabretooth's tenure in the MCU might be short.

Speculation about the film, the sole MCU release of 2024, continues to mount based on these tantalising previews. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to hit theatres on July 26, promising an action-packed addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

