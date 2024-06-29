Music
Will Smith releases new song 'You Can Make It'
Photo: AFP

Since riding the successful wave of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", Will Smith is ready to return to the musical scene with his latest gospel-inspired single, "You Can Make It".

The four-time Grammy-winning rapper and actor, 55, has been on a music hiatus since dropping his 2017 EDM track "Get Lit", which arrived over a decade after his last studio album, 2005's "Lost and Found".

However, on Friday (June 28) the "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" star returned with a single created in collaboration with artist Fridayy and featured the voices of the Sunday Service choir. The soulful melody aims to empower and remind listeners of their inner strength to overcome hardships.

"You Can Make it" is Smith's first independent music release. Known for his dynamic presence in both the film and music industries, Smith is ready to reconnect with his fans with a powerful message of hope and perseverance.

The actor will be performing live on Sunday, June 30 at the 2024 BET Awards.

Earlier this week, BET announced that Smith is set to join the award show's star-studded performers' lineup, which includes Ms Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Tyla, Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Latto, and more.

Earlier on, during the promotion of his film "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", the singer shared with Extra that he has been working on new music for the last year and a half.

"I have a project that is, without question, the most personal and powerful music that I've ever made. So, you know, I'm going to sneak that out on you in a month or so," Smith admitted.

