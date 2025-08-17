Runa Khan joins cast of ‘Cholochittra: The Cinema’

Filmmaker Ali Zulfikar Zahedi is set to bring the lives of silver screen stars to the big screen with his upcoming project "Cholochittra: The Cinema". Actress Runa Khan has joined the cast, taking on the role of a film heroine.

Speaking about signing for "Cholochittra: The Cinema", Runa Khan said, "Discussions about this film began last winter. When Ali Zulfiqar Zahedi narrated the story, I liked it. Later, after going through the screenplay and the character, I decided to sign on. In this film, I will portray the role of an actress. As an artiste, I want to perform in diverse roles, particularly those that reflect reality. I always look forward to such opportunities, and this character is one of them."

The actress further shared that the film will highlight the personal lives of heroines beyond the screen. "The main focus of 'Cholochittra: The Cinema' will be the off-screen life of an actress. Those of us in acting are always seen through our on-screen roles. But we also have personal lives, and that story will be told in this film," she said.

Back in 2007, Runa Khan portrayed a theatre princess in a telefilm directed by Noman Robin. However, this marks the first time she will be seen as a film heroine on screen. "I have never played the role of a film actress before. Around 2007, I worked in a telefilm directed by Roman Robin, where I played a theatre artiste. That was nearly 17–18 years ago. Now, audiences will see me portraying a film heroine. I am eagerly waiting for this work. I will give my hundred percent effort to bring the character to life. If the audience appreciates it, the work will be successful," she added.

When asked about the shooting schedule, Runa Khan mentioned, "The plan is to start shooting this winter. The director wants everything to be properly arranged before starting. So, it might be slightly delayed."

Meanwhile, Runa Khan has three films awaiting release: Masud Pathik's "Bok", Kaushik Shongkor Das's "Daafon", and Zahid Hossain's "Leela Monthan".