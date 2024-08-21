Remembering Razzak: Seven years since the legend's passing

Today marks the seventh anniversary of the passing of Bangladeshi cinema's legendary actor, Abdur Razzak, affectionately known as Nayak Raj. On this day in 2017, the nation bode farewell to a cinematic icon whose legacy continues to inspire millions.

To honour his memory, several TV channels have dedicated special broadcasts to celebrate his life and contributions. Channel i's programming will begin at 7:30pm with "Gaan Diye Shuru", featuring songs from Razzak's films, performed by artistes Khurshid Alam, Biksham, and Ananya Acharya. At 12:30pm, a special episode of "Taroka Kothon" will air, featuring Razzak's son, actor and filmmaker Samrat. The tribute will continue at 3:05pm with the screening of the documentary "Rajadhiraj Razzak", directed by Shykh Seraj, and conclude at 10:20pm with a special episode of "Samayiki" focused on Razzak's enduring legacy.

Razzak's family is also commemorating the day with personal tributes. Samrat shared, "We will visit my father's grave in Banani Graveyard. At home, our family will hold a Quran Khawani and milad mahfil in his memory. Additionally, we have arranged to feed the poor both at home and outside."

Reflecting on his father's life, he added, "To others, he was the hero of the silver screen. But to us, he was a real-life hero. The struggles he endured to establish himself are beyond words. He always taught us that if someone has true dedication, they can achieve their goals. My father proved this with his life."

Born on January 23, 1942, in Kolkata's Naktala neighbourhood, Razzak moved to Dhaka in 1964 with his wife and son, leaving behind an uncertain future. Through sheer talent and determination, he became a household name, with his breakthrough role in the 1966 film "Behula".

By the 1970s, he was widely regarded as the leading actor in Bangladeshi cinema, starring in classics such as "Agun Niye Khela", "Etotuku Asha", "Ashru Diye Lekha", "Ora 11 Jon", and "Obujh Mon".

Throughout his career, Razzak remained devoted to his craft. As he once said, "Perhaps I would have taken up another job, or just wandered around, but I never let go of my childhood passion for acting. I transitioned from theatre to film, and the world came to know me. I found success, and the people of Bengal see me as an actor and love me for it. Whatever I have become today, I owe it all to the film industry."

Razzak passed away on August 21, 2017, at the age of 76, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy. As we remember him today, his influence in the world of Bangladeshi cinema remains as strong as ever.