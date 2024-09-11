Reformist actors push for leadership change in Actors’ Equity Bangladesh

A group of reformist actors has declared they no longer recognise the elected executive and advisory councils of the Actors' Equity Bangladesh, accusing them of failing to uphold artistic integrity. The announcement came during an open discussion titled "Kotha Bolte Chai, Kotha Shunte Chai" (Want to Speak, Want to Listen), held on Tuesday at Dhanmondi's Rabindra Sarobar, where over 50 actors gathered to voice their discontent.

The reformist actors had previously demanded that those who sided with what they described as an oppressive governance structure during the anti-discrimination movement should resign and apologise to the nation. They set a deadline for this resignation to occur on September 10, but when the deadline passed without any response, the actors officially announced their vote of no-confidence against the leadership.

Sharif Siraj, speaking on behalf of the reformist actors at Rabindra Sarobar, particularly highlighted Article Seven of the association's constitution, which, according to them, disqualifies current members of the executive committee from holding their posts.

"We've made our decision," Siraj said. "As of midnight tonight, we will no longer accept you as our elected representatives. According to our constitution, we have already marked you as irrelevant. We have no desire to speak with irrelevant people."

On September 7, the reformist group sent a letter requesting a meeting with the executive committee but received no response. Their patience now worn thin, the group openly expressed their dissatisfaction and called for the resignation of the committee members by midnight, urging them to transfer their responsibilities as per the association's constitution.

Actor Shohel Mondol emphasised that the group aims to have a meaningful discussion about the much-needed reforms with those currently responsible for the association. Actress Azmeri Haque Badhan echoed this sentiment, drawing parallels between the current situation and the lingering remnants of autocratic regimes in Bangladesh.

"The media is not separate from the state," Badhan said. "There have always been allies of authoritarianism in the media—people who've exploited their positions to entrench themselves. The youth have a different vision for the media, and I want to see it the same way they do."

The role of several senior actors during the anti-discrimination movement has sparked criticism. Actress Nazia Haque Orsha reflected on the burdens they've had to carry due to the actions of their seniors. "Why should we bear the weight of their mistakes?" she asked. "I've never been involved in any partisan activities. I call things as I see them—right is right, and wrong is wrong. I refuse to carry someone else's load."

Orsha expressed regret at how things had unfolded, "When these questions arose, I felt it was necessary to have a conversation with our seniors. We wanted to sit together and discuss things indoors. We never intended for this mudslinging to happen. It's unfortunate that we've come this far. This wasn't what we hoped for."

Shamol Mawla clarified that the reformist actors are not enemies of the current leadership. "We are not your opposition," he stated. "We're speaking for progress. Can't we have discussions on how to modernise this profession and elevate it to international standards? We're all part of the same family and should unite under the same umbrella."

Despite the grievances, the group does not plan to form a separate organisation. Instead, they remain committed to working within the existing Actors' Equity Bangladesh association but insist on reforms to make it more inclusive and member-friendly.

Actor Mostafizur Noor Imran outlined 22 proposals for reforms, including steps to gain state recognition for acting as a profession and implementing a new registration process for actors.

At the beginning of the discussion, actor Khairul Basar stressed the importance of professionalism and non-partisanship in the association. "An artistes' association should never become a political puppet," he said. "Our actors face numerous crises. Their interests, dignity, and rights can only be secured when all screen actors are part of a single organisation. Only then can the entire system be reformed."

Basar urged unity and rejected division, calling on actors to come together to strengthen their collective power. "There's no alternative to uniting all actors at this moment," he said. "It's time to end the 'divide and rule' game that's been played. Only by standing together can future generations look at acting as a respectable and secure profession."

The discussion at Rabindra Sarobar saw participation from more than 50 reformist actors, including Sharmeen Akhee, Hashnat Ripon, and Manoj Pramanik. The event was moderated by Shohel Mondol, with many other artistes, such as Saberi Alam and AK Azad Shetu, present as well.