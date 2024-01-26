R Madhavan's supernatural thriller ‘Shaitaan’ unveils eerie teaser

In a chilling teaser dropped by the makers on Thursday, R Madhavan's haunting voice invites audiences into a sinister game of sorcery, entangling the characters portrayed by Ajay Devgn and Jyotika in Vikas Bahl's upcoming supernatural drama film, "Shaitaan".

The teaser offers a glimpse of necromantic spells, symbols, and objects, creating an eerie ambiance that intensifies with Madhavan's ominous voiceover and maleficent laughter. The teaser, featuring the lead actors briefly, promises an edge-of-the-seat experience for fans of supernatural thrillers.

Jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the banners of Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, and Jio Studios, known for their successful ventures like "Drishyam", "Special 26", "Tanhaji", and "Raid". "Shaitaan" is slated to hit theatres on March 8.

The makers, building anticipation for the film, also unveiled a fresh poster featuring the lead actors on Wednesday. The production house shared on Instagram, "#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you," alongside the poster, announcing the release of the teaser.

In addition to "Shaitaan," Ajay Devgn is set to appear in Amit Sharma's biographical sports drama film, "Maidaan", scheduled for release during Eid.