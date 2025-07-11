‘Aap Jaisa Koi’: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh bring sweet romcom back

Being a '90s kid, I've been a fan of R Madhavan since his stint in "Banegi Apni Baat"—the cute boy in glasses with the most adorable smile. Later on, Madhavan became the heartthrob of an entire nation when he made us fall in love with the charming yet problematic character 'Maddy' in "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein".

Honestly, at the time, I was so drawn to Madhavan's smile that I failed to notice how patriarchal and stalkerish Maddy was. Now, I feel guilty for obsessing over a character who tried to manipulate a girl into believing everything was her fault. Today, I can say that Madhavan has dissolved the lingering association between his acting persona and Maddy's problematic traits with his new Netflix film "Aap Jaisa Koi".

In this project, he plays the role of Shrirenu — a Sanskrit teacher in his 40s who is still a virgin and searching for love. He remains misguided throughout his life by the strong patriarchal mindset instilled by his rigid brother Bhanu Tripathi (Manish Chaudhari) and his goofy but sexist friend Deepak (Namit Das).

Photo: Collected

One day, he meets Madhu Bose (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a young French instructor who lives life to the fullest. Once they cross paths, we're treated to a sweet romcom of the 'cute girl and a nerdy boy' genre, so much so that their chemistry makes the story truly "époustouflant (breathtaking)", as Madhu would say. It's refreshing not only to see both characters stay true to their age, but also to watch a love story that primarily suggests romance is possible even in your 40s and 50s.

"Aap Jaisa Koi" further sends a strong message about not settling for less, evident through the storyline of Bhanu Tripathi's wife, Kusum Bhabhi (Ayesha Raza) — a simple housewife who longs for love and respect in her marriage, despite society's stigmas around how a woman in her 50s should behave.

Photo: Collected

At first, you might feel the story resembles "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", as we see the protagonist Madhu Bose — a strong, independent, and free-spirited Bengali woman — question the patriarchal notion of love with the line, "Why should love be about grand gestures or melodrama?" Because at the film's core, everyone in love wants one thing: true love rooted in mutual respect and equality.

While it's easy to draw comparisons to "Rocky Aur Rani", since this too is a story of lovers from different cultural backgrounds, "Aap Jaisa Koi" takes a distinctly different approach. Madhu Bose is Bengali, and Shrirenu Tripathi appears to be Bihari, and director Vivek Soni and writer Radhika Anand steer clear of clichés.

Photo: Collected

There are no exaggerated accents or stereotypical portrayals. Instead, the families feel authentic and fully realised, not just narrative devices to advance the plot. The tension arises not merely from cultural differences but from each character's unique personality, worldview, and lived experience.

Photo: Collected

What makes "Aap Jaisa Koi" truly captivating is how it blends a visually nostalgic style with a thoroughly modern setting. Despite its old-world aesthetic, the story is grounded in the present day, complete with dating apps that play a surprisingly crucial role in the plot. Rather than being a throwback to the '80s or '90s, this is a contemporary tale told through a vintage lens.

Director Vivek Soni, along with cinematographer Debojeet Ray, crafts a love story that feels timeless. The sepia tones, slow and thoughtful camerawork, and atmospheric visuals give the film the appearance of a classic period piece — yet it feels entirely fresh and relevant. More than just visually appealing, the film is intentional and emotionally layered.

The way Calcutta and Jamshedpur are portrayed transforms real cityscapes into almost dreamlike, painterly settings. From narrow alleys to intimate date spots, every frame glows with warmth, making it feel both cinematic and deeply personal.

Photo: Collected

Ultimately, what drew me to the rom-com was the absence of 'item songs' or lewd scenes — nothing you'd feel uncomfortable watching with family. Tired of the action and violence that dominate most films today, it was refreshing to see something so simple, heartfelt, and smile-inducing. I originally planned to watch this film only because I'm a massive R Madhavan fan, but I ended up enjoying it with a smile.

If I were to compare again, "Aap Jaisa Koi" is more restrained, more authentic, and far more heartfelt. It doesn't try to imitate "Rocky Aur Rani" and that's exactly what makes it stand out.