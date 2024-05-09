‘Punorjonmo’ famed producer Masudul Mahmud Ruhan ends his own life

Film producer Masudul Mahmud Ruhan tragically took his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a residence in the Rajabazar area of Dhaka on Wednesday night.

Upon returning to the residence around 11pm, Ruhan's roommate made the grim discovery, finding him suspended with a noose made from a bedsheet wrapped around his neck, attached to a fan. The roommate promptly alerted the authorities.

Reports indicate that the police recovered the body of the 27-year-old Ruhan and transferred it to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

According to Shaon Kumar Biswas, sub-inspector (SI) of Hazaribagh Police Station, Ruhan had recently undergone a divorce from his wife, just a month prior to the tragic incident.

SI Shaon Kumar Biswas further stated that Ruhan's suicide was likely due to depression stemming from his marital separation and other familial issues. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed pending the autopsy report.

Ruhan was known for his contributions to the film industry, having produced several popular films, notably "Redrum", which was streamed on the online platform Chorki. Additionally, he served as the executive producer for acclaimed drama series such as "Punorjonmo", "'Champa House", "Shuklapakkha", "The Silence" and "Ararat."

The untimely demise of Ruhan has left the entertainment industry in shock and mourning.