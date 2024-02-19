Prime Video announces documentary on Roger Federer's final days in tennis

Prime Video has officially greenlit a feature-length documentary chronicling the last 12 days of tennis legend Roger Federer's illustrious career. Titled yet to be announced, the documentary offers an intimate look into Federer's final moments on the court, originally captured as a home video never intended for public viewing.

Described as a deeply personal journey, the documentary captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self as he bids farewell to a game and fanbase that have defined his life for the past two decades. Featuring interviews with Federer's rivals and friends, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, the film promises a poignant reflection on Federer's impact on the sport and his journey towards retirement.

Directed by Asif Kapadia, renowned for his Oscar-winning documentary "Amy" (2015) and other critically acclaimed works like "Senna" (2010) and "Diego Maradona" (2019), the documentary is co-directed by Joe Sabia, known for Vogue's "73 Questions" franchise.

In a statement, Federer expressed his initial intention to capture the final moments of his career for personal use, but the project evolved into something much more significant. He emphasised his partnership with Prime Video, citing their global reach and significant presence in the film industry as reasons for choosing them to share his story.

Produced by Lafcadia Productions, the documentary is helmed by Kapadia and George Chignell, principal of Lafcadia. Set to coincide with the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, where Federer made history with a record eight wins, the documentary is expected to premiere in July.

With Federer's remarkable career boasting 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, the documentary promises to offer tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide a compelling glimpse into the life and legacy of one of the sport's greatest champions.