Ishaan Khatter leads squadron while battling Pakistan in ‘Pippa’ trailer

The trailer for "Pippa", which is centered around the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, was unveiled today. Prime Video posted the video, which runs for over two minutes, on its YouTube channel. The trailer features Ishaan Khatter in the role of a soldier fighting alongside his comrades as India supports Bangladesh in its conflict with Pakistan.

Ishaan, in his role as Captain Balram Mehta, heads to the battlefield following the 1971 declaration of war by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the trailer, a soldier utters the words, "We fight like soldiers, we kill like soldiers, we die like soldiers."

This film is adapted from the firsthand narrative documented in the book "The Burning Chaffees" by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The action-packed thriller derives its title from the amphibious war tank known as the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka commonly referred to as 'Pippa'), reminiscent of an empty tin of ghee, designed to effortlessly float on water.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 10. This wartime epic tells a tale of patriotism and valour, depicting the transformation of Captain Balram Mehta of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Captain Mehta took charge of the squadron when their leader was incapacitated during the mission.

Raja expressed in a statement, "When I read Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book 'The Burning Chaffees', I was certain that this inspiring and lesser-known story of triumph, needed to be shared with the world. I believe we have been able to create an apt tribute to our armed forces, by bringing to life this story that is hidden in the archives of our rich history."

Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan are also featured in significant roles in the film. The trailer provides brief glimpses of how Ishaan's character relies on "Pippa" (a war tank) during wartime events. "Pippa" is a reimagining of the Battle of Garibpur — a pivotal conflict between India and Pakistan, which played a crucial role in Bangladesh's quest for independence.