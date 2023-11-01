Hrithik Roshan finalises 'Krrish 4' script, makers want Priyanka Chopra

Hrithik Roshan has finalised the script for the fourth instalment of his popular superhero franchise, "Krrish", after going through multiple scripts. It has been slated to begin filming in the first half of next year.

"He wants to be certain about the story for the next instalment because they are revising it after a long time and don't want to get it wrong. That's why he went over the script and made some adjustments. The script is now locked," the source claims.

Hrithik plans to shoot for "Krrish 4" by February or March next year.

The actor is in preparation mode now that the time window has been established. "He has almost finished 'Fighter' and is completely focused on 'Krrish 4'. He's going through a fitness transformation for the role, which is reflected on his social media," says the source.

According to the source, the directors are looking for an appropriate international setting for the film. "They have several locations in mind but will choose the location based on where they can get the best subsidy. They may even return to Singapore for some key scenes. However, the emphasis is on shooting in a location where they can get the best subsidy," says the insider.

While Preity Zinta's character will not return, the producers want Priyanka Chopra Jonas to reprise her role in the next instalment. Priyanka portrayed the role of Priya in the film.

The film franchise began with "Koi... Mil Gaya", starring Preity Zinta and Rekha, and has celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 8 of this year. Hrithik's portrayal of a specially-abled guy in a movie about how his life changes when an extra-terrestrial species is left behind on Earth won over fans.