Pori Moni to resume Eid sacrifices at FDC if friendly atmosphere assured

Pori Moni, a prominent actress in Dhallywood, has surprised everyone by offering her first sacrifice at the Film Development Corporation (FDC) during Eid-ul-Azha in 2016. This tradition has continued for six consecutive years, with the actress sacrificing for her colleagues at FDC, earning her high praise for her commitment to this act.

At that time, the actress stated that she would continue to make sacrifices at FDC as long as she lives. She pledged to distribute the meat among the needy co-stars of the film industry, a promise she has faithfully kept over the years.

Last year, in 2021, Pori Moni sacrificed about six cows. However, due to a ban on sacrifices inside the FDC, she performed the rituals outside.

With Eid-ul-Azha just a few days away, many artistes entering the FDC are wondering if Pori Moni will perform her sacrifice there this time.

Asked about her plans for this year's sacrifice, Pori Moni remarked, "I want to sacrifice again. All of my past sacrifices were performed with joy and celebration. However, I had an unpleasant experience last time, so I have decided to refrain from offering sacrifices at the FDC."

Referring to the FDC as her family, the actress added, "I want to make sacrifices with my family. If someone from the FDC can ensure that the Kurbani is performed together in a joyful atmosphere, then I will participate."

After her maternity leave, Pori Moni has returned to the showbiz industry and is taking on new projects one after another. She is currently starring in a web-series based on Kingkor Ahsan's novel "Rongila Kitab". Helmed by Anam Biswas, Pori Moni plays the female lead in the series.