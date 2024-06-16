TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:31 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:39 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Pori Moni appreciates herself on Father's Day

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:31 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:39 PM
Pori Moni appreciates herself on Father's Day
Photo: Collected

Pori Moni's life completely transformed after becoming a mother. Her whole life revolves around her son Punnyo and her newly adopted daughter, Priom. 

While living as a single mother can be tough sometimes, Pori Moni makes sure to be there for her children both physically and mentally so that they can get the best of both worlds. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Pori Moni posted a Facebook status where she congratulated herself on this occasion. 

 

"I am really glad that I was able to don the role of both a mother and father figure for my children. Happy Father's Day Pori. While this life is full of responsibility and difficulty, it's still the most beautiful feeling ever," read her post. 

Earlier, Pori Moni told The Daily Star about her love for children. 

"If I had the ability, I would adopt all the orphaned children and provide them with the best life they deserve," stated the actress. 

I would adopt every orphaned child if I could: Pori Moni
Read more

I would adopt every orphaned child if I could: Pori Moni

On the work front, Pori Moni will be featured in a Hoichoi web-series titled "Rongila Kitab", directed by Anam Biswas. She will also be seen in the Kolkata film "Felubokshi".

Related topic:
Pori MoniPunnyoFather's Day 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pori Moni to resume Eid sacrifices at FDC if friendly atmosphere assured

Pori Moni to resume Eid sacrifices at FDC if friendly atmosphere assured

5d ago
Pori Moni to star alongside Madhumita Sarcar in ‘Felubakshi’

Pori Moni to star alongside Madhumita Sarcar in ‘Felubakshi’

2m ago
I am a very sorted person right now: Pori Moni

I am a very sorted person right now: Pori Moni

5m ago
‘If I could embrace him one more time’

‘If I could embrace him one more time’

13h ago
‘I am sorry, please don't dwell on my past actions’: Pori Moni to Mim

‘I am sorry, please don't dwell on my past actions’: Pori Moni to Mim

1w ago
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপিতে বড় রদবদল, জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতারা ‘অন্ধকারে’

নাম প্রকাশে অনিচ্ছুক বিএনপির এক জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতা বলেন, তারেক রহমানের অনুগত তরুণ নেতাদের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ পদ দেওয়া হবে।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদুল আজহার ত্যাগের চেতনায় দেশ-মানুষের কল্যাণে কাজ করার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification