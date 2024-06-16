Pori Moni appreciates herself on Father's Day

Pori Moni's life completely transformed after becoming a mother. Her whole life revolves around her son Punnyo and her newly adopted daughter, Priom.

While living as a single mother can be tough sometimes, Pori Moni makes sure to be there for her children both physically and mentally so that they can get the best of both worlds.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Pori Moni posted a Facebook status where she congratulated herself on this occasion.

"I am really glad that I was able to don the role of both a mother and father figure for my children. Happy Father's Day Pori. While this life is full of responsibility and difficulty, it's still the most beautiful feeling ever," read her post.

Earlier, Pori Moni told The Daily Star about her love for children.

"If I had the ability, I would adopt all the orphaned children and provide them with the best life they deserve," stated the actress.

On the work front, Pori Moni will be featured in a Hoichoi web-series titled "Rongila Kitab", directed by Anam Biswas. She will also be seen in the Kolkata film "Felubokshi".