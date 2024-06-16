‘If I could embrace him one more time’

Fathers play a great role in a child's life. They are the shadow, guide, and often the most reliable friend one can have. Commemorating International Father's Day today, stars who have lost their father have expressed feelings that remain untold, and what they would say if they got another chance.

I would share all my good news with him: Ziaul Faruq Apurba

Not just for any special occasion, I remember him every day. Whenever I receive good news, I wish I could share it with him, but he is far away. My father was a simple man, and I have always said that he is my hero!

I was quite close to him, and we used to talk a lot about so many things. He left us so early, and there are so many things I want to share with him every day. Only a child who lost their father can understand the void.

I wish I could say 'baba' one more time: Chanchal Chowdhury

Whenever I went to my hometown, I used to hear baba's voice. Now that he is gone, I can't hear his voice neither can I say the word 'baba'. Without him the house is empty.

My father was a teacher, and all of my siblings and I were his students. I have always tried to live with my father's ideals, and want to keep them until my last breath.

I have lots of things to share with my father, and it hurts that I cannot share anything with him now. A father sacrifices a lot for their children, and I pray for all the fathers in the world on this Father's Day and wish that they always remain happy.

My father was my friend: Samrat

I miss him all the time. Baba was my friend and confidant. He had all the solutions to all of my problems. Baba was a family-oriented person and he loved his family. He would spend quality time with us. After he retired from the film industry, all of his time was for the family.

Whenever we gather on a family programme, we deeply miss his absence. Even today, some of his friends come over to meet us, and at that time we miss him more. If he were alive today, I would hug him and say I miss you all the time baba. I wish all the fathers a happy Father's Day.

I can still feel his presence: Aruna Biswas

I never want to forget my baba. He will always be in my thoughts. I can still almost feel how he smelled, walked, talked and drank tea. Baba was a teacher and an actor. I took the initial acting lessons from him, as did many renowned actors in the country. He was known as 'Jatra Samrat' Amalendu Biswas. He was a freedom fighter and sacrificed a lot for the country.

My father was a bookworm and he used to read all night and go for a walk early in the morning. After that, he would have a cup of tea and take rest. During that time, I used to wake up from sleep and run to his bed lying on the bed with him and taking his smell was one of my favourite things to do.