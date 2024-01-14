‘Please pray for Rajya’: Pori Moni’s son hospitalised

On Janyary 11 Pori Moni starrer film "Kagojer Bou" had its premiere. Although the entire cast was present at the event, but Pori couldn't attend the programme. This is because she along with her son Shahim Mohammad Rajya were admitted to the hospital. Sharing how they fell sick, Pori Moni posted an awareness message on her social handle.

The post read, "During the winter, please be careful about hygiene and food intake, especially when it comes to food that we bring from outside. It's challenging to stay safe from bacteria and viruses during the cold season. On my way back from Barishal, I bought some fruits from a stall. Instead of cleaning them in the usual way before eating at home, I simply washed them with mineral water to ensure safety.

"My baby (Rajya) had a very small amount from it, I mean, he had taken only two bites. Alas! The child, I, and our driver, along with a total of five people from my house, were admitted to the hospital for food poisoning on the night of January 11," she explained.

"Although everyone has mostly recovered, Punno (another name for Pori's child) is still hospitalised! I returned home with tremendous positive energy from my maternal house, and I had planned to finish the pending tasks all at once. Yesterday was the press meet and premiere of my web-film 'Kagojer Bou' at BFDC. Sadly, I couldn't attend," the actress added.

Mentioning the praises her new film has been receiving, Pori wrote, "Naturally, I was feeling very upset. However, since the morning, many journalist friends have been praising 'Kagajer Bou' through messages and phone calls! They congratulated me, DA Tayeb bhai, and Emon's performances, and mentioned that the cinematography is really good. We did receive positive feedback! When my director Chayanika Chowdhury messaged, she said she couldn't believe she created such a beautiful film."

She concluded the post by asking for prayers for her son's fast recovery.