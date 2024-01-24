Farooki’s health condition has improved: Tisha

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the acclaimed director, recently suffered a mild brain stroke and was hospitalised. His health condition has since improved, according to his wife, the National Film Award-winning actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha.

In an update provided by Tisha, she mentioned that Farooki spent another day in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a well-known hospital in the capital. The doctors have indicated that he may be transferred to a regular hospital cabin soon, and if his condition remains stable, he might even be allowed to go home. Tisha shared this information in an interview, emphasising the need for Farooki to get proper rest for a full recovery.

She expressed hope that he will resume work soon, stating, "Mostofa is still under doctors' observation in the Neuro ICU. His health is improving, but he needs proper rest for a proper recovery. He will soon resume work, Inshaallah," in a post on her official social media handles on Wednesday evening.

Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki was initially hospitalised on Tuesday due to a minor brain stroke. Currently, he is under observation in the Neuro-ICU as advised by the doctors. Tisha had previously shared on Facebook, "Mostofa has been unwell since Monday evening. Following a doctor's visit, an angiogram was recommended. The results revealed a minor brain stroke, and he is currently in Neuro-ICU under observation. Please pray for his fast recovery."

Farooki's most recent web-film, "Something Like An Autobiography", was released on the OTT platform Chorki. This film also marks his first on-screen leading role. Several other projects directed by Farooki, including "No Land's Man" and "Last Defenders of Monogamy", are eagerly awaited for release.