Mostofa Sarwar Farooki suffers brain stroke, is under observation

Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been hospitalised due to a minor brain stroke. Currently, he is under observation in the Neuro-ICU as per the doctors' advice.

Farooki's wife, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, shared the shocking news via her official Facebook page at approximately 01:00am yesterday.

In her Facebook post, Tisha mentioned, "Mostofa Sarwar Farooki felt unwell since Monday evening. Following a doctor's visit, an angiogram was recommended. The results revealed a minor brain stroke, and he is currently in Neuro-ICU under observation. Please pray for his fast recovery."

Farooki's recent web-film, "Something Like An Autobiography", was released on the OTT platform Chorki. This film also marks his first debut on-screen in a leading role. Additionally, several other projects directed by Farooki, including "No Land's Man" and "Last Defenders of Monogamy", are eagerly awaited for release.