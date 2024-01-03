Petition filed for psychological evaluation of ‘Leo’ director

A request has been submitted to the Madurai bench of the High Court, urging a psychological assessment of director Lokesh Kanagaraj. This petition, filed by Raju Murugan from Madurai, aims to prohibit the movie "Leo" citing its violent content and calls for a psychological evaluation of Kanagaraj.

The petition contends that "Leo" primarily includes scenes that endorse violence, incorporating the use of weapons, religious symbols, and themes related to drug use and violence against women and children. Additionally, it accuses the film of portraying anti-social ideas such as riots, illegal activities, drug trafficking, the use of firearms, and the suggestion that any crime can be committed with the aid of the police.

The petitioner argues that films of this nature should undergo a comprehensive review by the censorship board, and they insist that Lokesh Kanagaraj should undergo a thorough psychological evaluation. Furthermore, the petition advocates for the complete prohibition of "Leo" under Indian criminal law.

The case, presented before judges Krishnakumar and Vijayakumar, was postponed due to the absence of Kanagaraj's legal representatives.

In December, Lokesh announced a hiatus from social media stating, "Greetings, firstly, I would like to extend my thanks to all of you for the love and support you have given for Fight Club which was the maiden presentation under my banner G Squad, and I will always be grateful for it. I am writing to announce that I will be taking a break from all social media platforms and my mobile to solely focus on my next project."

"During this time, I will not be reachable. I would like to again thank the audience for all the love and support you have showered upon me since my debut. Until then, take care, all of you. Stay positive and ignore Negativity! Much Love, Lokesh Kanagaraj," he added further with a hug face and red heart emojis.