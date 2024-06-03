‘Padatik’ wins big at New York Indian Film Festival

Srijit Mukherji's "Padatik" is already gaining critical acclaim from international festivals. After screenings at the London Indian Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the film has now won the Best Screenplay Award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

Srijit posted the good news on social media, congratulating the team on this achievement. He also personally shared the news with Chanchal Chowdhury.

Chanchal Chowdhury told The Daily Star, "This is a big achievement for the film. We have worked really hard for this film, and when I heard the news, I was really happy."

Video of Padatik | Teaser | Mrinal Sen Biopic | Srijit Mukherji | Chanchal Chowdhury | Monami Ghosh |

"Padatik" competed alongside other Indian films, including "Dear Latika", "Pratikshya", "Sahela", "Sumo Didi", and "Yellow Bus".

Srijit Mukherji's "Padatik" centres around the life and works of the late legendary director Mrinal Sen. The film stars Chanchal Chowdhury in the role of the legendary filmmaker. Indian actress Monami Ghosh plays the role of Mrinal's wife, Geeta Sen. The film is currently awaiting release.

The 24th edition of the NYIFF, recognised as North America's longest-running and most prestigious Indian film festival, is scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 2. This year's lineup will feature a total of 49 projects, including documentaries and short films, spotlighting acclaimed talents such as Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah.