Our daughter Meha could have been playing on the roof: Iresh Zaker

Sat Jul 27, 2024 04:25 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 04:40 PM

Photo: Collected

Six-year-old Riya Gope was shot and killed while playing on the roof of her house in Nayamati, Narayanganj. Many people were saddened upon hearing the news of Riya's death, and some are expressing their condolences on social media.

She sustained a bullet injury on Friday afternoon when she was playing on the roof of her family's four-storey building. She was one of the fatalities during confrontations involving agitators, law enforcement, and ruling party supporters.

Reflecting upon the current situation in the country, actor and producer Iresh Zaker wrote on Facebook, "Our daughter Meha is five years old. Meha could also have gone to play on the roof in the afternoon. I thought about it, if Meha were in university and wanted to go out on the street, I wouldn't stop her. I couldn't have stopped her."

During the quota reform movement, there were violent incidents where students were either injured or killed. Iresh wrote, "If she (Meha) hadn't come back from those clashes after getting in the middle of one, my life would have been destroyed — but my heart would have burst with pride. I would have wanted the state to honour her as a hero and bring her killers to justice."

No sane person can support such destruction: Tareen Jahan
Iresh Zaker and Mim Rashid's daughter, Meha Rashid Zaker, was born on August 7, 2019. Meha is now four years and 11 months old. Meha's grandparents are noted figures Aly Zaker and Sara Zaker.

 

