Not everyone’s struggles become televised drama: Johnny Dep

Johnny Depp's most recent directorial effort, "Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness", was recently showcased at the San Sebastian Film Festival. In a press conference, Depp discussed the nearly 30-year gap since his previous directorial project, 1997's critically panned "The Brave", according to a report by Variety.

Set during World War I in Paris, "Modi" follows a chaotic 72-hour period in which the artiste Modigliani navigates through a maze of bomb threats, police interference, romantic entanglements, and harsh criticism, all while desperately seeking a place to showcase his art.

When asked to draw parallels between his own life and that of Amedeo Modigliani, the bohemian artiste at the heart of his film "Modi", Johnny Depp reflected on their shared struggles.

"Both of us had to fight to prove ourselves," Depp remarked. "I've faced my share of challenges, but I'm doing just fine."

He then seemed to hint at his recent legal disputes with ex-wife Amber Heard, stating, "We all go through difficult experiences. Maybe yours didn't turn into a media spectacle or a televised drama, but we all have our own battles to face."

The story unfolds over a frenetic 72-hour period in the life of artist Amedeo Modigliani (played by Riccardo Scamarcio) as he navigates the tumultuous streets of Paris during the First World War and its flourishing art scene in 1916.

On the run from the authorities after a heated altercation at an upscale restaurant, Modi contemplates the potential collapse of both his career and life in the City of Light. Seeking guidance from his friend and art dealer Leopold Zborowski (portrayed by Stephen Graham), Modi takes a gamble by arranging a crucial meeting with American art collector Maurice Gangnat (Al Pacino), a man whose endorsement could catapult him from obscurity to international fame.

Depp described his latest experience behind the camera as "vastly more rewarding" compared to his time directing "The Brave", a film he also starred in, which was met with harsh criticism and commercial failure upon its release over 25 years ago.