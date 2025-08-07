Nirab Hossain to undergo transformation for new film ‘Desh’

Popular Dhallywood actor Nirab Hossain is going through a dynamic phase in his career, signing on to multiple new projects. Following "Golaap" by Samsul Huda and "Shironaam" by Anik Biswas, the actor is now set to star in "Desh", directed by Kamrul Hasan Fuad. The first-look poster of the film was unveiled on Tuesday (August 5) night, officially announcing the new venture.

Director Kamrul Hasan Fuad revealed that "Desh" will be a police action film, with Nirab playing the titular role of a police officer. While details of the plot are being kept under wraps, Fuad noted that the story centres on an illegal arms trafficking ring.

"In Bangladesh, no weapons are manufactured, yet the country is used as a transit point for arms smuggling. A police officer named Desh embarks on a mission to dismantle this syndicate. Alongside the themes of patriotism, the film also explores the personal struggles of the character," said the director.

When asked about the production timeline, Fuad shared, "We are planning to begin shooting on December 16. Nirab Hossain is currently wrapping up two other films, which is why we're taking some time. Also, he will undergo a look transformation for this role, so he needs to finish his current commitments first."

The director added that the names of the lead actress and other cast members will be formally announced before filming begins. The team is targeting an August 5 release next year, though an earlier release is possible if post-production wraps up ahead of schedule.

Speaking about the film, Nirab Hossain said, "The story is about the country and patriotism, and my character is also named Desh. That makes this project feel particularly special to me. I will be preparing myself in a new way for the role. I hope that if we can portray the character and the story well, the audience will appreciate it."

Produced under the banner of KHF, the film also brings together two more directors—Anik Biswas will serve as creative director, while filmmaker Saikat Nasir joins as project advisor. Music for "Desh" will be composed by Arfin Rumi and Imran Mahmudul.