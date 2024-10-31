Netflix’s ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale’ sets premiere date

The documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale" is scheduled for a special release on November 18, coinciding with lady superstar Nayanthara's birthday. Featuring her husband, Vignesh Shivan, the film also includes appearances by her colleagues from the South, such as Vijay Sethupathi, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others.

The nearly 90-minute-long documentary traces Nayanthara's journey from her humble beginnings with her 2003 debut in "Manassinakkare" to achieving superstar status across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.

Netflix India surprised fans on social media with a Diwali announcement featuring a post showcasing the documentary's poster. The image depicts Nayanthara in a flowing black gown, glancing back at the camera while standing on a red carpet, surrounded by admirers.

It noted, "In every universe, she's the brightest star. Watch the lady superstar and her stellar journey on 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale' on November 18, only on Netflix!"

The press release for "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale" indicates that the documentary "invites viewers to explore a never-before-seen side of the actress, who has kept her life private for many years. Nayanthara opens her home and heart to inspire young dreamers to reach for their aspirations. Filled with untold stories of her roles as a daughter, sister, partner, mother, friend, and a force to be reckoned with in the industry, the film celebrates the magic that makes her shine."

Following her Hindi debut in Atlee's "Jawan" alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year, Nayanthara has several Tamil films scheduled for 2025 and beyond. She has already completed filming for the Tamil movies "Test" and "Mannangatti Since 1960", and she is currently working on the Malayalam film "Dear Students" and the Tamil sequel "Thani Oruvan 2". Additionally, the actress will collaborate with Tamil director Sundar C on "Mookuthi Amman 2".