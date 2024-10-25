Naznin Niha teams up with Rehan for Mizanur Rahman Aryan’s ‘Jugal’

Among the emerging television actresses, Naznin Nahar Niha is experiencing a remarkable phase in her career. She has successfully built a loyal fan following, who eagerly look forward to her appearances on screen.

Exciting news for her fans—Niha has featured in a new production by one of the country's prominent directors, Mizanur Rahman Aryan. Titled "Jugal", the drama sees Niha paired with a fresh face, Forrukh Ahmed Rehan. With the shooting and editing wrapped up, the drama is now slated for its release.

The director has revealed that "Jugal" is set to premiere on October 30 at 10:30pm on Maasranga Television, with a subsequent release on YouTube.

Some insights into the plot of "Jugal" have been revealed. The narrative focuses on Ahnaf, who has been quietly following a girl on Facebook for quite some time. He admired her posts and videos but never interacts. The girl, named Tanni, mysteriously disappears from Facebook one day. Ahnaf searches for her every day, only to find that her profile has completely vanished.

Around three months later, a photographer friend of Ahnaf informs him about an upcoming photoshoot and asks if he would like to be the model. Having long harboured aspirations of modeling during his student days, Ahnaf enthusiastically accepts the offer.

He gets ready and arrives at the studio, prepared for the shoot. However, despite being ready, the shoot doesn't start. Eventually, Ahnaf learns that the well-known model, Dipika, has refused to participate because she doesn't want to work with a newcomer.

The story of "Jugal" unfolds with Rehan taking on the role of Ahnaf, while Nazneen Niha portrays Tanni.

Interestingly, this is Rehan's first time appearing in a drama, where he acts opposite Niha's co-star, Farukh Ahmed. Earlier this year, Rehan caught the audience's eye through his role in Vicky Zahed's web series "Ararat."

Reflecting on his debut drama, Rehan shared, "Aryan bhai is an incredibly patient and skilled director. The way he guided me throughout the acting process was a major milestone in my journey. Niha was also a great source of support. I'm thrilled that this is my first drama, and my expectations are quite high."

Rehan began his career in the fashion industry back in 2019. He has since modeled in various commercials and even appeared in the music video for Minar's song "Rongin." After gaining experience on OTT platforms, he is now ready to make his official entry into the world of dramas.