Nayanthara apologises after 'Annapoorni' film removal amidst controversy

Renowned actress Nayanthara has extended an apology in response to the removal of her film "Annapoorni" from the Netflix platform, following complaints and controversies.

Nayanthara shared a multilingual note titled "Jai Shri Ram" on social media, expressing regret for unintentionally causing hurt to sentiments. The actor emphasised the film had received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and that the team did not anticipate the removal of a censored film.

The controversy emerged due to perceived offensive content related to religious sentiments, prompting a First Information Report (FIR) against the film's cast and makers.

Nayanthara's apology comes as an acknowledgment of the unintended impact on the audience and an assurance that the team did not intend to hurt religious sentiments.

Photo: Collected

"Annapoorni", directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, revolves around a woman in a Brahmin family grappling with the conflict between cooking meat and pursuing her culinary aspirations. The film faced criticism for scenes depicting a Muslim character discussing Lord Rama consuming meat and a Hindu character performing namaz before making biryani.

The FIR, filed by the founder of the Hindu IT Cell, accused the film of offending Hindu religious sentiments. Co-producer Zee Studios had earlier issued an apology, expressing regret for any hurt caused to Hindu and Brahmin communities. The controversy resulted in the removal of "Annapoorni" from Netflix, just weeks after its streaming debut on December 29.

The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding creative freedom, censorship, and the delicate balance required in portraying religious and cultural aspects in films.