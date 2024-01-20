TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jan 20, 2024 03:54 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 04:02 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Nayanthara apologises after 'Annapoorni' film removal amidst controversy

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jan 20, 2024 03:54 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 04:02 PM
Nayanthara apologises after 'Annapoorni' film removal amidst controversy
Photo: Collected

Renowned actress Nayanthara has extended an apology in response to the removal of her film "Annapoorni" from the Netflix platform, following complaints and controversies. 

Nayanthara shared a multilingual note titled "Jai Shri Ram" on social media, expressing regret for unintentionally causing hurt to sentiments. The actor emphasised the film had received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and that the team did not anticipate the removal of a censored film. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The controversy emerged due to perceived offensive content related to religious sentiments, prompting a First Information Report (FIR) against the film's cast and makers. 

Nayanthara's apology comes as an acknowledgment of the unintended impact on the audience and an assurance that the team did not intend to hurt religious sentiments.

Nayanthara apologises after 'Annapoorni' film removal amidst controversy
Photo: Collected

"Annapoorni", directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, revolves around a woman in a Brahmin family grappling with the conflict between cooking meat and pursuing her culinary aspirations. The film faced criticism for scenes depicting a Muslim character discussing Lord Rama consuming meat and a Hindu character performing namaz before making biryani. 

The FIR, filed by the founder of the Hindu IT Cell, accused the film of offending Hindu religious sentiments. Co-producer Zee Studios had earlier issued an apology, expressing regret for any hurt caused to Hindu and Brahmin communities. The controversy resulted in the removal of "Annapoorni" from Netflix, just weeks after its streaming debut on December 29.

FIR filed against Nayanthara’s film ‘Annapoorani
Read more

FIR filed against Nayanthara’s film ‘Annapoorani'

The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding creative freedom, censorship, and the delicate balance required in portraying religious and cultural aspects in films.

 

Related topic:
nayantharaAnnapoorniNilesh Krishnaa
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Jawan' becomes second highest grossing film worldwide

FIR filed against Nayanthara’s film ‘Annapoorani

FIR filed against Nayanthara’s film ‘Annapoorani'

1w ago
SRK's 'Jawan' preview to release on this date

SRK's 'Jawan' preview to release on this date

He took blame when a shot went wrong: ‘Jawan’ stuntman ‘amazed’ by SRK

He took blame when a shot went wrong: ‘Jawan’ stuntman ‘amazed’ by SRK

SRK creates history, becomes only Indian actor to shatter Rs 1,000 crore mark twice

SRK creates history, becomes only Indian actor to shatter Rs 1,000 crore mark twice 

বই মেলা ও বিশ্ব ইজতেমা: মেট্রোরেলের সময় সমন্বয় করার চিন্তা
|বাংলাদেশ

বইমেলা ও বিশ্ব ইজতেমা: মেট্রোরেলের সময় সমন্বয় করার চিন্তা

মেট্রোরেল উত্তরা থেকে টঙ্গী পর্যন্ত সম্প্রসারণের পরিকল্পনা আছে বলেও জানান তিনি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

মূল্যস্ফীতি কমার আভাস নেই, প্রলম্বিত হবে মানুষের অবর্ণনীয় কষ্ট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X